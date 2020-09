ISKANDAR PUTERI: Tanjung Piai Umno divisional leader Datuk Jefridin Atan (pix) was today chosen by the Johor State Legislative Assembly for appointment as a senator.

His name was proposed by Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and seconded by State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Samsolbari Jamali.

Jefridin, 52, who was born in Pontian, holds a bachelor’s degree and a diploma in teaching from Universiti Malaya and is the special officer to former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi. — Bernama