Tanker explosion injures six near Pulau Sialu

BATU PAHAT: Six people were injured in an explosion involving a tanker and a pilot boat five nautical miles south west of Pulau Sialu here at 6 pm, yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Batu Pahat Zone director maritime commander Mohamad Othman said five MMEA personnel were rushed to the location upon receiving a report on the incident.

‘’They found signs of an explosion on the pilot boat which was tied to the side of the tanker Gas Infinity,‘’ he said in a statement today.

He said that four pilot boat crewmen and two tanker crewmen, 29 to 48 years old, suffered from burns in the explosion and were sent to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital here and were reported to be stable.

‘’MMEA is still looking into the cause of the explosion and the public could contact hotline 07-4344020, or 999, which operated on a 24-hour basis, in the event of crime or mishap at sea,‘’ he added. — Bernama