Tanker with 2,800 litres of subsidised diesel seized

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) foiled an attempt to abuse subsidised diesel with the seizure of 2,800 litres of diesel worth RM6,582.85 in a raid at a petrol station in Jalan Bukit Tengah, here, yesterday.

Its director Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar said the 6.30 am raid was conducted on a public tip-off and intelligence gathered over the past month.

“During the raid, a man, in his 30s, was caught filling diesel into a lorry fitted with a modified tank using two fuel pump nozzles at the petrol station.

“The owner of the lorry is believed to have modified the fuel tank by fitting it with a special machine to enable him to purchase subsidised diesel in large quantities,” he said in a statement today.

He said a check on the purchase receipt found that that the lorry which usually has a capacity of 100 to 200 litres of fuel had been filled up with subsidised diesel worth RM 6,582.85.

Mohd Ridzuan said the lorry driver was detained for failing to show any valid document to buy the subsidised goods.

Also detained was a female staff at the petrol station, in her 40s.

“We also seized a tanker lorrry and two mobile phones to assist in the investigations under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said.-Bernama