Tapah MIC division deputy chief dies in accident

IPOH: Tapah MIC division deputy chief was killed in a crash (pix) involving two vehicles at KM53, Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur, near Tapah, early this morning.

Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said in the 12.45am incident, the victim, D. Sivabalan, 50, died at the scene.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the victim who was driving a Proton Iswara car entered the opposite lane and collided with a Proton Exora car driven by a 21-year-old man.

“The car driven by the victim skidded into a ditch on the right side of the road,” he said in a statement. here, today.

Wan Azharuddin said the victim’s body was taken to Tapah Hospital for post-mortem while the driver of the Proton Exora car was uninjured.

-Bernama