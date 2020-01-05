Tapir killed by heavy vehicle along Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing

JOHOR BARU: A female tapir was found dead after it was believed to have been hit by a heavy vehicle at Batu 20, Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing early today.

Johor Wildlife and National Parks department (Perhilitan) director Salman Saaban said the Malayan tapir, aged between five and six-years-old and weighing 200kg, was found sprawled at the road side by a member of the public, who then informed the department.

“There were wounds and injury marks on its body, possibly after being hit and dragged by the vehicle.

“There were no signs or marks of a vehicle crashing as well, so we believe the tapir was hit by a heavy vehicle,” Salman said in a statement.

The department believes the tapir had ventured out of the Ulu Sedili permanent forest area and tried to get across to the Ulu Sedili Risda plantation nearby, but got hit instead.

The carcass was later buried near the scene of the incident, he said.

The endangered Malayan tapir is classified as a totally protected species under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010. — Bernama