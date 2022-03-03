Tarawih allowed in mosques, surau during Ramadan - Idris

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad today gave the assurance that Tarawih prayers will be allowed to be performed in mosques and suraus nationwide during Ramadan.

He said the Tarawih prayers would be allowed based on a more relaxed standard operating procedure (SOP) which would be announced later.

“The SOP will be quite relax and depend on the current situation. We will follow the advice from the Health Ministry, “ he told the media after launching of Tablet Donation for Students and WiFi Assistance by the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council. (MAIWP) at Surau Jumaat At-Taqwa, Kg Baru Air Panas People’s Housing Project (PPR) here.

He said the SOP issued by the MOH will be discussed with the Islamic religious authorities in the respective states to be implemented for the Tarawih prayer.

“InsyaAllah, the mosques will be enliven with the Tarawih prayer this year. We pray to Allah SWT that COVID-19 infection does not become serious,“ he said. - Bernama