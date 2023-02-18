Target to hold 30 series of ‘Jelajah Digital Saya’ this year: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty series of ‘Jelajah Saya Digital’ programme are expected to be held nationwide this year with a target of 500 to 800 participants for each series.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pic) said the programme organised by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is seen as being able to create awareness of digital technology and create smart lifestyle solutions among the people.

“Wherever the destination of the tour programme, it will give focus on rural areas which the government would like to assist in terms of the digital economy.

“I also want to focus on areas with many youngsters who may be facing difficulties in seeking employment.

“We see many opportunities available, so we just need to go and meet them,” he told a media conference after the launch of Jelajah Saya Digital @Lembah Pantai here today.

Also present were Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) secretary-general, Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and MDEC chief executive officer Mahadhir Aziz.

The Jelajah Saya Digital @ Lembah Pantai programme today is the first series for this year involving more than 20 exhibition stalls from MDEC financial and entrepreneur agencies and it was attended by more than 400 residents, students of institutes of higher learning and trainees of skill institutions. Jelajah Saya Digital will have four thrusts namely Saya Digital Literasi, business, income and human capital programmes targeting groups such as the B40, unemployed graduates, senior citizens, school and university students as well as micro, small and medium entrepreneurs.

The Saya Digital initiative has also created programmes such as eUsahawan, eRezeki and Global Online Workforce (GLOW) to improve the capacity of entrepreneurs to adopt digital technology and boost sales and income.

Also launched at the ceremony was the Digital Ninja 2023, which is a programme on leadership and digital skills enhancement targeting teenagers aged 11 to 17 with talent in digital creativity and innovative solutions.

Participants of Digital Ninja will be guided to become skilled manpower and industry players to contribute to the local community. - Bernama