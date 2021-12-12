Targeted 92% 4G coverage in S’wak within Q3 next year realistic (Updated)

KUCHING: The targeted 92 percent for 4G coverage in Sarawak come the third quarter of next year is realistic and achievable, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said.

This was not empty talk to fish for votes in the 12th Sarawak state election, he said, while pointing out that efforts to improve communications infrastructure in the state had begun way before the election dates were announced.

The target, Annuar added, had been set based on the progress of the project’s implementation carried out previously.

“Last year, 4G coverage in Sarawak was only at 72 per cent. Once we had implemented (National Digital Network) Jendela in early 2020, by the third quarter (of 2020) coverage had gone up to 83 per cent.

“Meaning, within a year, 10 per cent progress was achieved, and we are confident that by the end of next year, we can achieve 92 to 93 per cent,” he told a media conference after a visit to Bernama’s Sarawak Election Operations Centre here today.

During his visit to Kuching on Dec 5, the eve of nominations, Annuar said 4G coverage in Sarawak will reach 92 per cent next year, on par with the rest of the country when the government improves broadband infrastructure and standards with expenditure touching RM4.09 billion.

His announcement caught the attention of Opposition MPs, who in turn claimed it was merely an empty promise to “fish for votes”.

Refuting this, Annuar gave his assurance that development plans in Sarawak had never been election-driven, and hoped efforts taken by both the Federal and state governments to develop the state do not end up being politicised.

“I have long observed the way the Sarawak government administers the state. Very systematic in its planning regardless of whether there is an election or not... Sarawak has been blessed with having good leadership, with a very clear vision of their short and long-term plans.

“Those who haven’t been in Sarawak may have the impression that it lacks development, but when they are here they will notice the rivers, the towns, the airports are well-developed... and in the rural areas such as the longhouses there are Internet facilities and so on,” he said.

Annuar is confident Sarawakians themselves are appreciative of what the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government has done for them, and that they will not be swayed easily by national-level sentiments.

“Sarawakians understand the situation in Sarawak,” he said. — Bernama