Targeted aid needed for underprivileged

PETALING JAYA: More innovative and effective aid programmes for the underprivileged are needed to ensure they do not sink further into poverty.

Economic Action Council executive director Prof Tan Sri Dr Noor Azlan Ghazali suggested that special programmes be introduced to aid children of poor families, prioritising access to education.

The government should consider placing such children in better learning environments and providing more allocation for them to join established boarding schools.

“Where they live and their surroundings matter. The goal is to lift them out of poverty,” Noor Azlan said.

He was commenting on a report by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) and the United Nations Population Fund that showed unemployment among heads of households in Malaysia doubled from 7% to 15% between September and December last year.

The study showed there was a reduction in income levels among female-headed households and households headed by persons with disabilities, by one-fifth and one-third respectively.

According to Noor Azlan, the government must establish a better comprehensive support system that is coordinated across ministries, minimising overlaps and redundancy.

Noor Azlan said the first requirement is direct “in kind programmes” which include food, medicine and cash support. This enables these groups to achieve a minimum standard of living.

“It is important that details of families in this category are captured in full and registered properly in a database intended to track poverty.”

Secondly, segmentation of these groups into two, namely a potentially productive one and an elderly or handicapped group.

Dedicated programmes can then be designed for the productive group in order to enhance their productivity and ability to generate income.

“Capacity development programmes with incentives for attending and graduating are needed to provide them with valuable skills that match their abilities. Thereafter, a post-graduation programme is needed to monitor and ensure whatever attained by this group is sustainable.”

Unicef Malaysia chief of social policy Stephen Barrett called for an update to Malaysia’s approach to measuring multidimensional poverty.

“A national child wellbeing and inclusion index should be developed to monitor child welfare more accurately and holistically, as the measurement of child poverty is currently fragmented across multiple household surveys by different government agencies,” he told theSun.

Barrett said although the government as well as the wider community had already provided considerable assistance, the support does not provide the longer-term economic security that most vulnerable families need.

“Malaysia’s key social welfare programmes for low-income families with children as well as people with disabilities and older people, need to be extended beyond the very limited coverage provided at present.”

Although availability of post-Covid-19 data is limited, data from the government’s nutrition monitoring systems suggest that about 10% to 15% of households are struggling to achieve an adequate level of food and nutrition security even before Covid-19.

“This is closely aligned with the relative poverty rate reported in the 2019 Household Income Survey.”