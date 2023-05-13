Targeted development to prevent white elephants in Alor Gajah

ALOR GAJAH: Targeted development implemented by the Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG) managed to prevent projects in the district from becoming white elephants.

MPAG chairman Saifuddin Abdul Karim said this also enabled the council to empower various other development infrastructures, especially related to tourist attractions.

“So far there are no white elephant projects under MPAG and therefore we can develop areas that need to be upgraded, in fact we will promote more tourist attraction areas such as Tanjung Bidara, Pengakalan Balak, Medan Ikan Bakar Kuala Sungai Baru and Kuala Linggi as well as Alor Gajah city centre which is now increasingly becoming the focus of tourists,“ he said.

He told the media at MPAG's 20th Municipal Day Celebration and Hari Raya Celebration at Dataran MPAG here last night.

Also present were Malacca Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.