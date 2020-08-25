Targeted Enhanced MCO in Perlis, Kedah to end tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) imposed on two villages in Perlis and four mukim in Kedah will be lifted tomorrow, earlier than the scheduled end of Aug 31, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the places involved are Kampung Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul in Perlis and four mukim in Kubang Pasu and Padang Terap, Kedah.

This decision was taken because no new positive cases of Covid-19 were detected after all the residents in the affected areas had been screened by Health Ministry (MOH) personnel, he said.

“MOH had screened 1,397 residents in Kampung Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul as well as more than 7,000 residents in Kubang Pasu and Padang Terap,” he added.

He was speaking at a press conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) at Parliament building here today.

The Kedah government had proposed to end the TEMCO earlier in the four districts affected by the Sivagangga Cluster after no new cases were detected in recent days.

As of Sunday, the Tawar Cluster, which was sparked by a religious event, had recorded 65 positive cases.

“We also received reports of several positive cases in four districts in Kedah involving the Tawar Cluster like in Baling and Sik but today’s meeting, on the advice of MOH, decided that TEMCO is not necessary as targeted group control can still check the spread of infection.

“For example, if schoolchildren are involved, we can close the school and screen the students,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 16,651 individuals had returned to the country via various international entry points between July 24 and Aug 24

“Of this number, 7,689 individuals are undergoing compulsory quarantine at 67 hotels and five Public Training Institutes (ILA) throughout the country,” he said.

He said 56 individuals had been taken to hospital for treatment while 8,906 individuals had been discharged. — Bernama