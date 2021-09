KUALA LUMPUR: At least three out of seven vehicles were badly damaged after being hit by a lorry in an accident at Persiaran Bukit Rahman Putra 1, Sungai Buloh near here, yesterday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief, Supt Shafa'aton Abu Bakar (pix), said in the 6.20 pm incident, the driver of the lorry, laden with tarmac, was believed to have lost control of the vehicle when navigating a downhill bend due to faulty brakes, and crashed onto other vehicles waiting at traffic lights, causing a pile-up.

“The lorry crashed into Perodua Myvi, Axia and Honda Jazz cars, a four-wheel-drive vehicle, two vans and a crane lorry that were stopped at the traffic lights.

“All the victims, aged between 35 and 57, escaped uninjured, but their vehicles were damaged,” she said in a statement today.

She said that the 35-year-old lorry driver was currently under investigation, including a urine test to determine if he was driving under the influence of drugs, and the case was being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

This is the second incident involving a lorry crashing into other vehicles, with another accident reported to have occurred in Jalan Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur, last Monday, involving five vehicles, but there were no casualties.- Bernama