KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Ambrin Buang told the Kuala Lumpur High Court today that he was informed by then Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, during a meeting to discuss the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) audit report, that tarnishing the image of Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak would be equivalent to bringing the country’s name into disrepute.

The country’s former auditor-general, 70, said this when referring to the audio recording of the Feb 24, 2016 coordination meeting which was played in the courtroom today.

Chaired by Ali, the attendees included then 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy and Ambrin, as well as representatives from several government establishments.

The sixth prosecution witness said that during the meeting those present were worried that it would affect the country if the report tarnished Najib’s reputation.

Earlier, lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram read out one of the paragraphs in the audio recording transcripts: “Let’s each department must have to manage la. Because we are meeting here basically for us, national interest and take care of our leadership”.

Sri Ram: Who was Ali referring to? And what does he want to convey to you?

Ambrin: Ali, as the nation’s top civil servant, had spoken on behalf of the government and to defend Najib. Ali said he wanted to take care of our leadership ... meaning the leadership of the government under Najib.

Asked by Sri Ram whether he was worried about Najib’s reputation, Ambrin said he was only concerned about presenting his report to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and defending its content at the meeting.

At one point, the witness also insisted that he had no political agenda behind the 1MDB report prepared by the National Audit Department (NAD) in 2016.

Ambrin also said that his conscience was clear when he agreed to the amendments to the 1MDB audit report despite being pressured into it.

“As far as I am concerned my conscience was very clear,” he said.

When asked by Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah why he did not lodge any police report against the two conflicting 1MDB financial statements, the witness said it did not occur to him at that time. - Bernama