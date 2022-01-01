Tasik Cermin to reopen on Jan 15

IPOH: Tasik Cermin which was closed last month to the public will reopen on Jan 15 after the Ipoh City Council (MBI) announced that it was satisfied with the outcome of an investigation into the case of a man who jumped into the lake recently.

Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said Tasik Cermin will operate between 8 am and 5 pm daily.

“We hope there will be no recurrence of the incident in the future. We are also hoping that the opening of the lake will revive the tourism sector and the site will be one of the main tourist attractions in Ipoh,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, Rumaizi said Tasik Cermin had to be closed to the public last Dec 13 after a man was recorded jumping into the lake and it will only be reopened until investigations into the incident were completed.

The 15-second video showed a man dressed in black jumping into the lake and it became viral on Tik Tok application.

Tasik Cermin and its surrounding areas are under the management of Geopark Lembah Kinta and the public is prohibited from swimming in the lake.

This is not the first time the lake was closed to the public. In March last year, the lake had to be closed due to safety reasons. - Bernama