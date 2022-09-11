Tasik Chini: Report completed, Unesco status not likely affected: Takiyuddin

PEKAN: The report on improvements made at the Tasik Chini Biosphere Reserve here has been completed, and is expected to be sent to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris soon.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the report would be sent by the Pahang government through State Tourism, Culture, Environment, Plantation and Commodities Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin.

“I understand that the Pahang government has already prepared the latest report and will personally send it to the UNESCO office in Paris that handles this matter.

“We are confident that the UNESCO status of Tasik Chini will not be affected and we will provide the necessary explanation required by them,“ he told reporters after the Tree Planting and Enrichment Programme at Tasik Chini here today, which was also attended by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

UNESCO has given Malaysia until Sept 30 to inform the world body about plans to treat and restore Tasik Chini and its surroundings.

Tasik Chini, measuring 6,922.97 hectares, is the first Biosphere Reserve in Malaysia, recognised by UNESCO under the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) programme on May 26, 2009.

Malaysia also received UNESCO recognition for the Crocker Range in Sabah on June 12, 2014, and Bukit Bendera, Penang, on Sept 15, 2021.

Takiyuddin said various initiatives were being implemented to preserve and conserve the Tasik Chini area, including tree planting, increased enforcement and stopping mining activities.

“We have not received a reprimand, but rather a recommendation from the recognising body that we implement improvements, there have been no violations. Therefore, the government, through the ministry and the Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia, has taken action to make improvements at Tasik Chini,“ he said.

On today’s programme, he said 1,000 trees of various species were planted, and Pahang had so far planted 4.9 million trees through the nationwide programme to plant 100 million trees.

“Nationwide, we have planted over 40 million trees, and we are confident that the number will increase,“ he added. - Bernama