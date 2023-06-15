Tasik Chini retains status as UNESCO biosphere reserve

KUALA LUMPUR: Tasik Chini in Pahang has retained its status as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) biosphere reserve.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said this was decided at the 35th Session of the International Coordinating Council of Man and the Biosphere Programme (ICC MAB35) 2023 in Paris, France yesterday.

He said the meeting found that the periodic review of the site fulfilled the criteria of the Statutory Framework of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR) and the recommendations of the International Advisory Committee on Biosphere Reserves (IACBR), taking into account efforts made to improve the management of the site.

“This includes updating the zones to maintain the function of the Tasik Chini Biosphere Reserve, gazetting Chini Permanent Forest Reserve, establishing the Pahang State Park Corporation and implementing a moratorium on mining activities,” he said in a statement tonight.

Describing the decision as a proud moment for the country and Pahang, Nik Nazmi congratulated the state government for the recognition and hoped that the management of the site would continue to improve.

Tasik Chini was recognised as Malaysia’s first biosphere reserve in 2009.

There are two other biosphere reserves in Malaysia, namely Crocker Range in Sabah and Bukit Bendera in Penang, which were recognised in 2014 and 2021, respectively. -Bernama