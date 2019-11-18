Task force formed to oversee CAAM corrective measures

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry has formed a task force to oversee corrective measures taken by Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia’s (CAAM) in its efforts to regain Category 1 status after being downgraded to Category 2 by US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) today.

The task force, headed by aviation veteran Datuk Ir Kok Soo Chon, would consist qualified technical personnel and international experts in aviation and have expertise in the various fields of aviation, he told a press conference here today.

With the objective of regaining Category 1 status, Loke said the task force would be reporting to the transport minister and the authority members of CAAM on the progress of resolving all the assessment findings of FAA. — Bernama