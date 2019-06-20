Task force members to probe disappearance of Pastor Raymond, Amri to be announced next week (Updated)

SERDANG: The special task force to look into the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and Perlis Hope founder Amri Che Mat will be officially set up by next week, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He said the ministry was currently in the midst of finalising the members of the task force

“We already have a list of names proposed for the task force.

“We want to make sure they are impartial and are qualified, so that the report is not biased.

“That was why it took us a bit of time (to set up the task force).

“I have seen the names and now we are going to approach them to see if they agree to take up the role,“ he told reporters after attending the ministry’s Hari Raya open house here.

He added the task force would be given six months to complete its investigations, and that the report would then be tabled to the cabinet.

Muhyiddin said the task force would give precedence to Amri’s case as there was currently an ongoing legal battle in court concerning Koh.

“We take note that Koh’s case is currently being heard in court.

“So the task force will focus on Amri first.

“Once Koh’s court matter is over, then we will pursue his case.

“Otherwise we will be in contempt of the court.

“This is something I feel the family should know,“ he said.

On a separate matter, Muhyiddin said Malaysia would only decide on the fate of preacher Dr Zakir Naik once it receives a formal letter from India for his extradition.

“At the moment, the government has not received any official request for Zakir’s extradition.

“As long as we don’t receive, we won’t take any action,“ he said.