TANJONG KARANG: The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry is setting up a task-force to assess the performance of companies appointed by the government to supply padi seedlings to farmers nationwide, as well as to look into the quality of the seedlings.

Its minister, Datuk Salahuddin Ayob said, the move is aimed at addressing problems faced by the farmers since 2010 on the use of unregistered padi seedlings.

“I do not want to point fingers at anyone. We will look into this through the assessment by the task force.

“If possible, we do not want the issue on unregistered padi seedlings to crop up again next year,” he told reporters after launching a national-level campaign for farmers to use registered padi seedlings at the Sungai Burong Agriculture Centre here today.

Salahuddin said from series of dialogues with padi farmers nationwide, it was found that the farmers wanted the right to supply padi seedlings to them to be returned to the Agriculture Department, as it had been doing until 2009.

A total of nine companies nationwide are appointed to supply padi seedlings to farmers for the period between 2017 and 2019, with the annual production target set by the government at 72,000 metric tonne for a padi farming area covering 284,000 hectare.