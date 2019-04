GEORGE TOWN: The government has set up a task force to ensure there will be a million quality job opportunities for youths within the next five to 10 years, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said today.

He said the setting up of the task force, chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was approved by the cabinet recently.

“At the (cabinet) meeting, I raised several issues on youths, especially on ensuring quality employment opportunities for them and the cabinet agreed to approve the setting up of the task force to create a million quality job opportunities for the youths.

“The task force, is also among efforts to realise the promise made by Pakatan Harapan,“ he told reporters after opening the Penang Youth Festival here today.

He said members of the task force not only comprised cabinet ministers, but also corporate personalities who had helped to create tens of thousands of employment opportunities in the country.

Syed Saddiq said the ministry also required the support and assistance of the private sector to make it possible.

“The government views seriously question on employment for youths because they are the people who will develop the country in future, and because of that, we need the support of the private sector and corporate figures to create the quality employment opportunities,“ he added.

He said the ministry, through the task force, will also carry out a study to ascertain the starting salary of graduates with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) be raised from RM1,400 to RM1,800.

Based on a study by Bank Negara, he said, the starting salary of skilled workers has not changed since 20 years ago.

“They are not asking so much, like a raise of up to RM6,000 to RM7,000, but for a starting pay, make it reasonable,“ he added. — Bernama