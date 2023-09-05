Task force to ensure implementation of 5G, smooth transition to dual network

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) has agreed to form a task force to ensure the implementation of the 5G network under Digital National Bhd (DNB) achieves 80 per cent coverage in populated areas by the end of this year.

Its Minister, Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said the formation of the task force is also to ensure a smooth transition to the dual network model in early 2024.

The task force will be jointly chaired by Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican and KKD secretary-general Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and managed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, he said.

He added that the task force will also include representatives from DNB and other service providers, including CelcomDigi, Maxis, Telekom Malaysia and YTL Communications as well as other parties to be determined from time to time.

“The main objective of this task force is to monitor the framework and transition plan towards a dual network model for 5G in Malaysia to ensure regularity and order of the implementation covering the aspects of legislation, technical and finance,” he said in a statement today.

Fahmi was previously reported to have said that the government had decided to implement a dual 5G network once the current rollout under DNB had reached 80 per cent of populated areas.

Fahmi had also said that the switch to the dual network model would be implemented based on terms which are consistent with global practices of offering multiple networks. -Bernama