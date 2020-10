WITH the third wave of infections hitting so much closer to home after having workplace clusters detected and cases reported at apartments, we are looking at heightened risks of community spread of Covid-19.

Living in shared housing such as flats and hostels with facilities in common areas puts residents at greater risk of infection.

Since the use of common facilities could hasten the spread of the virus, it is the residents and building administrators’ duty to put checks in place and ensure adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Health Ministry.

While the use of lifts and common passage ways are unavoidable, the use of recreational facilities such as swimming pools and gymnasiums have been rightly stopped by the building administrators.

Residents in shared housing will inevitably feel locked in when they confine themselves mainly to their own units. It is a small price to pay for staying safe.

We have seen how the contagion spiralled out of control in workers’ dormitories in Singapore. The issue was the poor living conditions faced by the migrant workers who were packed into small rooms.

On top of that, they had to share limited communal toilets and showering facilities. The Singapore authorities are keeping a tight watch on these dormitories to prevent a vast resurgence of infections.

Likewise, our National Security Council (NSC) will put checks in place to avoid having shared housing to push the third wave of infections out of control.

About 30% of the Covid-19 clusters reported in the country since the start of the pandemic in January are linked to the workplace, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah pointed out recently.

NSC personnel have been knocking on doors of workplaces to ensure the SOP is adhered to. But there is only so much that the authorities can do without the cooperation of the people.

Despite the work-from-home directive, there are companies that are insistent on on-site work by their staff. It is understandable that not all work operations can be done remotely, but if we do not limit the number of workers on site, we risk putting our own operations in jeopardy.

Even when work-from-home operations have been set up, there are staff who insist on going to the office. If the management does not control these errant staffers, then the authorities have to penalise the companies.

There are no two ways about it. Follow the directive or face the consequences.