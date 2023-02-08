Taska babysitter’s negligence case: Sentencing fixed for Aug 15

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sessions Court here today fixed August 15 for the sentencing of a taska (nursery) babysitter who pleaded guilty to two charges of being negligent towards two babies at the taska in March.

Lawyer Syufri A. Samad, who represented the accused Nurul Shahira A’shiqin Sulaiman, told reporters outside the court that the interpreter informed that the case was postponed because Sessions Court Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim was hospitalised due to ill health.

On May 21, Nurul Shahira A’shiqin, 28, pleaded guilty to charges of neglecting a nine-month-old baby girl and a seven-month-old baby boy at the taska and the court had set today to hear the facts of the case before sentencing.

The woman, as the person who had custody of the two babies, had acted negligently in a manner likely to cause physical injury to them.

She committed the offence at the taska at Jalan Utama 34, Taman Mutiara Rini, here,last March and was charged under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 and punishable under the same section.

She is liable to be fined not more than RM50,000 or imprisoned for up to 20 years or both, and in addition the accused can be imposed a good behaviour bond and perform community service.

On May 15, two videos lasting 48 seconds and 39 seconds went viral on social media showing a woman abusing a crying baby. - Bernama