PETALING JAYA: The organiser of the Malaysia Tattoo Expo 2019 has apologised for the semi-nude models who showed off their tattoos during the event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Carlos Benny, the founder of Blackout Trading, said he never intended for the semi-nude incident to take place last weekend. He profusely extended his apologies to all parties involved, including the public.

“On behalf of the organising committee of Tattoo Malaysia Expo 2019, Blackout Trading, we would like to sincerely apologise for the shortfall that had happened during the recent Tattoo Malaysia Expo 2019,“ Carlos said in a statement.

He said the Tourism Ministry and Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) should not be blamed for this shortfall.

“The ministry and MyCEB (should) not be blamed for the inconvenience caused by us,“ he said.

“We ask for forgiveness for us to set things right and fix what can be fixed. Rest assured, history shall not repeat itself as we have learned from our mistakes and will only come back stronger.”

Carlos said the organiser had sought support from MyCEB, but it failed to provide full disclosure on the activities during the event.

On Monday, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi instructed the agency under his ministry, MyCEB, to investigate the matter.