Tawar and Sivagangga Clusters most likely transmitted from same source

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Health (MoH) revealed that the transmission of the Covid-19 for Tawar and Sivagangga Clusters are most likely from the same source of infection.

Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said in his media briefing in Putrajaya that based on the analysis on the genomic sequencing by the Institute of Medical Research (IMR), out of 14 virus samples taken from these two active cases, four of them carried the D614G mutation.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, D614G mutation increases the infection rate which means it is easily transmissible.

He said both of these two clusters got it from the same source but further investigations are still underway.

Dr Noor Hisham said four samples from Tawar Cluster and three samples from Sivagangga Cluster have been compared with and the results show that all seven samples of this virus are from the same clade.