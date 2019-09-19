Tawau, Lahad Datu airports need urgent upgrading: Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) today called for facilities at the Tawau and Lahad Datu airports to be upgraded in the soonest time possible to accommodate a sharp increase in passenger arrivals.

The number of passengers using these airports has now exceeded its limit, caused discomfort, especially to foreign tourists to the state.

“I have met with Malaysia Airport Berhad (MAHB) and the relevant parties, including Transport Ministry officials on this matter because we know infrastructure is the most important aspect in the tourism sector.

“If we have good facilities in our airports, then we can boost tourist arrivals,” he told reporters after launching the Cuti-Cuti Malaysia Domestic Tourism Campaign in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020 at Kota Kinabalu International Airport here today.

Also present was Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

Elaborating, Mohd Shafie said many countries in the region such as Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore have good facilities at their respective airports, and Malaysia needs to keep up as well.

“Besides, we know of Indonesia’s decision to move its capital to North Kalimantan in five years, and we should be ready to welcome more tourists and investors by upgrading our airport facilities,” he said. — Bernama