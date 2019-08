TAWAU: The Marine Police Force (PPM), together with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), foiled three attempts to smuggle out controlled goods in the waters of Laut Pelabuhan and Laut Sungai Haji Kuning near here last Wednesday.

Sabah Region 4 PPM commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali in a statement here said, in the integrated operation, two speedboats and a cargo boat were apprehended for carrying six gas cylinders and 120kgs of sugar.

“On questioning, the two local and Indonesian boat skippers aged between 33 and 63, could not produce any permit from the authorities,“ he said.

“The total seizure is estimated at RM68,260,” he said adding that the suspects, boats and seized goods were taken to the Tawau PPM Base for further investigation under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. — Bernama