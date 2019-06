TAWAU: A motorcyclist was killed when he collided head-on with a lorry while trying to overtake a car at KM 18, Tawau-Merotai Road at 3.39pm yesterday.

Acting District police chief Supt Nor Azizulkifli Mansur said the victim who was heading towards Tawau failed to overtake the car in time as he entered the opposite lane and slammed into the oncoming lorry which was heading to Merotai.

“The motorcycle was dragged for about 40m while the Proton was hit on the right side by the motorcycle in the event,” he said in a statement, here today.

Nor Azizulkifli said the victim died at the scene. - Bernama