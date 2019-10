TAWAU: To dump and run was the fast reaction of smugglers to save themselves after their boat, which was laden with various types of smuggled cigarettes, was detected by a Marine Police Force (MPF) patrol craft in the waters of Icebox, here, yesterday.

Sabah MPF Region 4 commander, ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali, in a statement today, said an Ops Gelora Khas team, which had been making a two-hour observation, managed to detect the suspects’ boat at 4 am.

‘’The suspects’ boat sped off when they became aware of the presence of the security force as it tried to approach them.

‘’During the pursuit, the suspects were seen dumpung some items over the side. The boat entered Indonesian waters before we could catch it,’’ he said.

According to Mohamad Pajeri, the items thrown into the sea were found to be Menara International kretek cigarettes (760 cartons) and Ares (65 cartons) worth RM82,500 (inclusive of tax).

He said the cigarettes were taken to the Tawau MPF Operations Base for further action. — Bernama