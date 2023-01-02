Tawau murder case: Remand for eight policemen extended seven days

TAWAU: The remand period of eight policemen including four senior officers, held in connection with the murder of an e-hailing driver in an oil palm plantation here last Jan 13, has been extended for another seven days from tomorrow.

Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus allowed the extension in a remand proceeding at the Tawau District police headquarters (IPD) today.

Yesterday, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah was reported as saying that the murder was motivated by jealousy and did not involve security issues in Sabah.

According to him, the wife of the deceased has been charged at the Tawau Magistrate’s Court under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

On Jan 30, Nurima Juli, 33, who is unemployed, was charged with the killing of Nurman Bakaratu, 61, in an oil palm plantation near Jalan Anjur Juara, Jalan Apas, Batu 5, here between 7.30 to 9 pm on Jan 13. - Bernama