TAWAU: Police detained five men today over a brawl at the bus terminal in Jalan Stephen Tan here yesterday.

District police chief ACP Peter Ak Umbuas in a statement said three other suspects were still at large.

He said the 4pm incident went viral on social media and an individual who claimed to have been attacked with a piece of wood lodged a police report at 6.40am.

According to him, the victim was drunk and waiting for a bus when he approached a man in the toilet of the bus station and yanked a silver chain from the latter’s neck.

“The man reported the matter to his elder brother who then approached the victim to demand an explanation but was punched instead. This prompted the younger brother to hit the victim with a piece of wood.

“Four of the victim’s friends tried to break the fight but the situation escalated,“ he said, adding, the victim sustained a 1cm gash on his left ear. — Bernama