Tawau police nab man with 1.9 kg of syabu

TAWAU: Police detained a man believed to be part of a drug trafficking syndicate in possession of 1.917 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu worth RM120,000 at an oil palm plantation in Kalabakan, on Wednesday.

Tawau police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the 36-year-old suspect, who was carrying a backpack, was acting suspiciously and had tried to flee an inspection by the Narcotics Crimes Investigation Department team here at 4 pm.

“His backpack contained two plastic packs of what is believed to be Syabu. The man also did not possess any identification documents and tested positive for Amphetamine,” he told reporters here today.

The suspect is in remand for seven days and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said.

“On Aug 8, police also detained a man with 7.4 kg of Syabu at a public jetty here. From early this year to date, we have seized 26.15 kg of Syabu in Tawau,“ he added. -Bernama