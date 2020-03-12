Tawau PTK driver pleads not guilty to accepting bribes

TAWAU: A Tawau Department of Labour (PTK) driver pleaded not guilty to three charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM5,000 at the Special Corruption Court, here today.

For the first charge, Rhymei Kasim, 50, was indicted for accepting a bribe of RM2,000 from Samsudeen Rabeek at a restaurant in Sabindo on July 3, 2017, as an incentive to reduce the amount of compound imposed on his father Rabeek Chinna Meera.

The accused was also charged with perpetrating the same misdeed amounting to RM2,000 in front of a textile shop in Jalan Chester on July 4, 2017.

On the third charge, he was accused of receiving a bribe of RM1,000 from the victim at a bank in Jalan Tawau Lama on April 14, 2018, as an incentive so that action was not taken against the outlet belonging to the victim for failing to provide a worker’s service contract under the Sabah Labour Ordinance.

Rhymei was charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which was punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same act.

If found guilty, he faced jail of not exceeding 20 years and would be penalised with not less than five times the value of the bribes or RM10,000 whichever is higher.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat allowed a RM10,000 bail with RM6,000 deposited by a local surety, other than additional conditions, namely, he had to report to the MACC Office once every two months, to surrender his international passport and ordered not to approach the prosecution witness.

He fixed April 16 for remention and management of case.

Earlier, the accused appealed for a low bail because he only received a net pay of RM1,000 and was looking after three children including two who were still schooling. - Bernama