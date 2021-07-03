Tawau SPCA seeks donations to keep animal shelter running

TAWAU: The Tawau branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty To Animals (SPCA), is appealing for public donations to ensure its animal shelter at Jalan Kau Sing here, which houses more than 500 dogs and cats, can run continuously.

Its volunteer Lee Shiau Lean said this was the current limitation of funds faced by them due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Currently, we only have a balance of RM2,000 in our bank account, which of course not enough to cover the operating cost at the shelter.

“A total of RM4,000 is needed to pay our workers’ salary alone, not to mention the premises rental fee, utility bills, pet food and medicine expenses...funding has dropped tremendously and we are not even able to collect donations like the previous year,” she said when contacted by reporters today.

Lee said the cost of feeding the dogs and cats at the shelter can reach up to RM300 a day.

Those who wish to contribute may do so via Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad account 100570010088248.

-Bernama