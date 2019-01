PETALING JAYA: The Selayang sessions court today sentenced a taxi driver to two years’ jail for causing the death of a pregnant cat at a laundry in Gombak in September last year.

Judge Rasyihah Ghazali meted out the sentence after A. Mohanraj changed his plea to guilty in court today.

Mohanraj was ordered to serve the sentence from the date of his arrest on Sept 14 last year.

He was charged under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

On September 11, the complainant who was also the premise manager for the laundry outlet Queen Self-Service, Taman Gombak Ria, received a phone call from a customer who informed that there was a dead cats carcass in one of the outlets dryer.

Upon checking the dryer, the complainant examined the closed-circuit television recording (CCTV) and found out that two men had picked up a cat under a foldable table and threw it in a dryer.

The two accused was seen inserting the payment token and pressing the start button before leaving the laundry.

The complainant had to temporarily shut down his dryer for restoration and cleaning of the premises due to the smell of carcass.

A police report was then report and arrests were made on Sept 14 last year.