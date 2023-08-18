Tayammum among methods to be used on Muslim bodies in imperfect state: Mufti

KUALA LUMPUR: Tayammum (dry ablution using sand or dust), sprinkling or running water lightly are among the methods which can be used in funeral rites on bodies in an imperfect state or on body parts of Muslims.

Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu@Aziz Jaafar said if there are only pieces of the body, then they must be collected before being bathed by running water over the parts, before they are shrouded, prayed for and buried.

“If by bathing with water, spray or sprinkle can cause the pieces to become more damaged, then tayammum can be performed, depending on the advice of the doctor or medical officer,” he said when appearing as a guest on the ‘Nahas Pesawat: Garis Panduan Pengurusan Jenazah’ (Aircraft Crash: Guidelines on the Funeral Rites), produced by Bernama Radio.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today said that only one of the 10 bodies of the victims of the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft, which crashed in Bandar Elmina, Sungai Buloh, yesterday, was found in perfect condition.

The body belonged to a motorcyclist, and the identity of the victim has not yet been ascertained, pending the confirmation process of a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test by family members.

Meanwhile, Bungsu said that, although Islam demands that the remains of Muslims be handled immediately, in exceptional circumstances or emergencies, there is flexibility which allows the funeral rites to be postponed.

“For example, in normal circumstances, the funeral must be expedited, but in situations such as DNA confirmation and post-mortem, which can take a long time, then the postponement is allowed,” he said. -Bernama