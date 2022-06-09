Taylor’s retains position as Southeast Asia top private university

KUALA LUMPUR: Taylor’s University has again been named the number one private university in Southeast Asia for the third year in a row by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.

Ranked at 284, the institution broke into the top one per cent of universities in the world, the university said in a statement, today.

Its vice-chancellor and president Professor Michael Driscoll expressed his appreciation for the trust of the community of academics, students, alumni, and industry partners which led to the university’s unprecedented leap of 349 ranks in the global rankings in just five years.

“Despite being a young university, Taylor’s has proven its mettle alongside some of the most elite institutions around the world,” Driscoll said in the same statement.

Taylor’s was also ranked 16th in the world for the Hospitality and Leisure Management subject and 97th in the Business and Management Studies, making the university the leading Southeast Asian private university in those respective fields this year, the statement read. - Bernama