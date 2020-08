SUBANG JAYA: The Faculty of Health & Medical Sciences at Taylor’s University was recently endorsed as a “Training Center of Excellence (CoE)” by the Asia-Pacific Economic Committee (APEC) Life Sciences Innovation Forum (LSIF) for “Global Supply Chain Integrity”. The faculty is the first APEC CoE in Malaysia, and the third institution in the world to receive this endorsement from APEC-LSIF. The first two institutions are based in the United States (US).

This endorsement is a recognition by APEC for Taylor’s University’s expertise and capability in providing training and consultation in this important area, closely related to the provision of healthcare. This important milestone for the university, and nation, could not be achieved without the strong support from the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia.

Emeritus Professor Dr. P. T. Thomas, Executive Dean for the Faculty of Health & Medical Sciences, Taylor’s University, was extremely pleased to receive this announcement, “The faculty is delighted to be recognised as a Training Center of Excellence – which demonstrates the calibre of the teaching staff at Taylor’s in addressing the global health challenges , and especially in maintaining an effective supply chain of medicines and other healthcare needs that are safe to the people in most need of them.”

The Taylor’s APEC LSIF Center of Excellence for Supply Chain Integrity, led by the Faculty of Health & Medical Sciences, is also in collaboration with other Centres of Excellence around the world, industry, and governmental and non-governmental agencies. All parties aim to provide training and consultancy in global supply chain integrity of safe, effective, and quality medical products to ensure the safety and health of consumers.