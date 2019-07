TAWAU: Tuberculosis (TB) can be cured if patients remain consistent during the course of their treatment, according to a medical specialist.

“Patients can’t be treated if they skip their appointments and don’t take their medication,“ said Dr Nurul Idayu Mior Azmi of Apas Balung Health Clinic.

According to her, Tawau recorded the second-highest after Kota Kinabalu in the spread of TB.

“Kampung Inderasabah has been among the localities of TB since 2017 to date with 13 cases,“ she said at a programme, ‘Let’s learn about TB’ at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Inderasabah, which was launched by Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan yesterday.

Meanwhile, Nizam hoped the programme could be continued as an ongoing campaign on TB awareness. — Bernama