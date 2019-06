KUALA LUMPUR: The Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS) in Bandar Tasik Selatan here is expecting to receive a huge number of passengers over the weekend as the Aidilfitri and school holidays come to an end.

TBS senior manager (operations) Faizal Redza Redzuan said according to the ticketing system, for the period from May 31-June 9, about 140,000 people had bought tickets to the TBS bus terminal, a majority of them expected over Saturday and Sunday.

“We also estimate about 1,000 buses from the north, south and the east coast of the peninsula to enter our premises,’’ he told Bernama.

In addition, he said that an estimated 11,000 people would travel outbound from TBS today.

According to Faizal, tickets were still available for those who needed to travel out of Kuala Lumpur with additional bus services being mounted for this purpose.

“We’ve prepared additional buses from Kuala Lumpur to ‘hot’ destinations such as Ipoh, Butterworth, Muar, Malacca, Batu Pahat and other locations,“ he said.

Bus tickets can be purchased online, at the counter as well as self-service ticket kiosks.

He also said that TBS had joined hands with the Malaysian Road Safety Department to ensure that all buses were in good condition and drivers were fit to do their job.

Faizal reminded passengers to arrive at TBS 45 minutes before departure time for smoother travel. —Bernama