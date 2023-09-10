TBSB sees demand for offshore support services increasing in next 3 to 5 years

PASIR PUTEH: The Tok Bali Supply Base (TBSB) expects the demand for offshore support services in the oil and gas sector provided at the base to increase in the next three to five years.

General manager Nur Hasmin Kamarollzaman said this was expected as several companies have been awarded the production sharing contract (PSC) in the new blocks in the North Malay Basin.

He said TBSB provided services to 30 clients, including four major operators such as Carigali Hess, Petroleum Oil and Gas Malaysia Limited (Hibiscus Petroleum), Hess Exploration & Production Malaysia BV, and Carigali-PTTEPI Operating Company Sdn Bhd (CPOC).

“For your information, 97 per cent of the facilities in TBSB are fully occupied, so if there is a new tenant definitely we need to develop and build new facilities.

“We have been informed several PSC companies have been awarded new blocks in Kelantan, especially in the North Malay Basin that will start operating in the next three to five years,” he told a media conference after a launching ceremony for BSL Containers Sdn Bhd Cawang Tok Bali at TBSB Tok Bali here today.

Nur Hasmin said TBSB, which also operates Malaysia’s third oil and gas supply base, also handled 1,200 vessels every year. “As of this month, 800 vessels used TBSB’s services, we expect the number to increase to 1,200 by the end of this year,” he said.-Bernama