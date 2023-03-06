TDM, SEDC Perlis to explore development of healthcare services

KUALA LUMPUR: TDM Bhd’s healthcare division Kumpulan Medic Iman Sdn Bhd (KMI Healthcare) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State Economic Development Corporation of Perlis (SEDC Perlis) on the development of health services in Perlis.

According to a joint statement, the parties aim to explore opportunities for developing private hospitals or health facilities in the state.

“The details will be determined after more thorough research by both parties,” it said.

KMI Healthcare chief executive officer Dr Rayney Azmi Ali said Perlis was chosen based on the request of the local community and also the recommendation of the state government.

“In addition, it is part of KMI Healthcare’s five-year strategic development plan to develop our health business to be more competitive,” he said.

He also said that the company seeks to “balance the position” of hospitals on the East Coast of Malaysia, especially in major cities such as Kuala Terengganu and Kuantan.

It will soon expand to Kemaman and Kelantan, he added.-Bernama