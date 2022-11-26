TDM sees new horizon from unity government: Zamrose

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Army (TDM) chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain said TDM always expects the best from the national leadership to guide the Armed Forces to a new horizon.

“TDM’s hope is the best (from the government). Whoever leads and becomes the government, we will fully support and certainly expect the best from them.

”I think the leaders elected are among those who are wise,” said the Army chief after officiating the handover ceremony of Orang Asli Asnaf Housing in conjunction with the TDM 2022 Jiwa Murni programme at Batu 12 in Gombak here today.

On Thursday, Malaysia made history through the formation of a unity government consisting of Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and several other parties (Warisan, Muda, PBM) led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, 75, who is also president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), took the oath of office as the 10th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here on the same day. - Bernama