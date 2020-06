GEORGE TOWN: Education will go a longer way to address the drink-driving problem than banning the sale and consumption of alcohol, according to an elected representative here.

Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin (pix) said the Road Transport Department could instil a sense of responsibility among the young even before they qualify for a driving licence.

“They must realise that driving is a privilege, not a right,” he said in response to a call by PAS for a total ban on selling alcoholic beverages.

To illustrate the futility of imposing a ban, he said the peddling and consumption of drugs carry heavy penalties, but the illicit trade continues to thrive.

Sim, who is also PKR strategic planning director, said on social media yesterday that in the United States, there is always a designated driver when friends get together for a night out.

He said there should be harsher penalties for those caught committing such offences. “The police should be given more powers to enforce the law.”

Teach them instead of barring them