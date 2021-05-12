Teacher accused of making rape jokes transferred to State Education Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: The teacher of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Puncak Alam (SMKPA), Selangor, who was accused by a student of uttering inappropriate jokes about rape during a teaching and learning session, has been transferred to the Selangor State Education Department until the investigation into the allegation is completed.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement said the next course of actions on the teacher would depend on the results of the investigation following a police report lodged by the student on April 24.

MOE is also investigating a viral Facebook comment that was allegedly made by the SMKPA principal relating to the student.

“The MOE confirmed a police report was lodged by the principal at the Kuala Selangor Police Station which denied that she had uploaded the comment and suspected that her Facebook account had been hacked,“ read the statement.

MOE also explained that the Notification Letter of Absence to School: The First Warning received by the student is generally issued to ensure that parents or guardians and the school, are informed of students’ attendance and whereabouts during school sessions.

The notification letter would be issued if a student failed to attend school for three consecutive days or 10 non-consecutive days without submitting a reason in writing to the school.

“This also allows MOE to monitor the possibility of student dropout and to take necessary intervention measures,“ it added.

MOE said between April 16 and April 30, the school had issued six first warning letters to her parents or guardians when the student failed to attend school without any reasons.

Recently, the 17-year-old female student made headlines after claiming that her male teacher had made inappropriate rape jokes during a school lesson. — Bernama