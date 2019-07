KUALA KANGSAR: A male teacher, believed to be the mastermind in selling cloned cars, was among five individuals detained by the police in separate operations carried out here from July 5 to 12.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Razali Ibrahim said the man was arrested in a raid carried out by a team of traffic policemen together with personnel from the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, at Taman Seri Pelangi near here at 10.30am on Thursday.

“The police also seized two cars – a Nissan Sylphy and a Nissan Teana – after the inspection found that both vehicles’ chassis numbers were not listed in the Road Transport Department’s Mysikap system apart from using fake vehicle registration numbers and road tax,“ he told a media conference here today.

He said the man was detained following the arrest of a 21-year-old university student here on July 5 at about 10.55am for driving a Honda Stream car with expired road tax.

“The investigation found that the car used by the student was purchased by his mother for only RM10,000,“ he said.

Razali said the police also detained a woman, 41, who was driving a Honda Stream car, believed to be a cloned car, after the inspection found its road tax has expired with doubtful chassis number at 10.20am on Wednesday at Jalan Idris.

He said in the 7.40am operation conducted on Thursday, police detained a 29-year-old man at Taman SS2 Perdana, Sungai Siput after his Honda Jazz car was found to have used another vehicle registration number and fake road tax.

“The investigation found that the suspect had bought the car for as low as RM4,000 and it was a cloned car,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Razali said, during the 5pm raid on Friday, police detained a 33-year-old civil servant in front of the Perak Water Board (LAP) office and found his Suzuki Swift car was using another vehicle registration number.

The suspect had admitted of buying the vehicle for as low as RM3,800, he said.

He said all detained were remanded for four days and released on bail while investigations were still ongoing to detect the syndicates selling cloned cars believed to have been obtained from Singapore.

He said all cases were investigated under Section 29 (1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955, Section 7 (1), Section 108 (3) (e) and Section 108 (3) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama