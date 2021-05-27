Teacher charged with illegal deposit-taking

JOHOR BAHRU: A teacher pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 12 counts of receiving illegal deposits totalling RM284,200, seven years ago.

Mohd Hairul Nizam Wahab, 39, made the plea after the charge was read to him before judge Ahmad Fuad Othman.

According to the charge sheet, he is alleged of taking the deposits without a valid licence from 12 individuals at a premises and a school in Pasir Gudang, near here, between May 2014 and December the same year

The accused was charged with committing the offence under Section 137(1) of the Financial Services Act 2013 (Act 758) and punishable under Section 137(2) of the same act, which carries a jail term not exceeding 10 years or a fine of up to RM50 million or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM48,000 in one surety and set June 20 for case mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Chai Ing Hien appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Fahmi Adilah. — Bernama