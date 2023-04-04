Teacher cheated of RM78,000 in online job scam

ALOR GAJAH: An information and communication technology teacher was conned of RM78,000 after taking up an online part-time job offered by a stranger recently.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said the 27-year-old teacher with a private company had responded to a WhatsApp message from one ‘Yasmin’ at 5.57 pm on March 31.

“The suspect offered the complainant a job to do reviews of certain places on Google Maps, and she agreed to perform the tasks as directed.

“In the course of doing her work, the teacher was asked to make payments to an account to increase investor confidence in the company. She banked in the money as investments in the suspect’s company,” he said in a statement today.

Arshad said the teacher made several transfers totalling RM78,000 into the account on April 1 and 2.

The teacher made a report at the Masjid Tanah police station yesterday when she realised it was a scam.

Arshad said the teacher had been paid only RM46 with promises of more payments not fulfilled.

He advised the public to be wary of strangers offering them good deals and to immediately contact the National Scam Response Centre by calling 997 if they fall victim to scam syndicates. - Bernama