Teacher feared drowned in Setiu

SETIU: A teacher is feared to have drowned after being swept away by the strong currents while fishing at the estuary of the Kuala Baru river near Kampung Mangkuk here, last night.

In the 9 pm incident, Sugani Yasin, 51, who teaches at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Buluh near Permaisuri here, is said to have boarded a boat from Kampung Fikri to the location with 14 other friends.

District police chief DSP Affandi Hussin said they had received a report on the incident at 12.45 am today.

“The search and rescue operation has been mounted by 42 personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police, Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force (APM) as well as 10 civilians and so far we have yet to find the victim,“ he said when contacted. — Bernama