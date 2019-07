JOHOR BARU: A 57-year-old secondary school teacher was severely injured after she was stabbed by a man who tried to snatch her handbag in front of a supermarket near Batu Pahat, last night.

Batu Pahat deputy police chief Supt Muhammad Izzudin Runggai said, in the 8pm incident, the woman was entering her car when the suspect armed with a sharp object tried to snatch her handbag.

“She refused to give it up and fought back, which resulted in the suspect stabbing the victim repeatedly with a sharp object.

“The victim suffered severe bleeding on her chest, stomach, and right hand. The suspect, who was unable to snatch the bag, escaped,” he said when contacted, here today.

Muhammad Izzudin said the victim was reported to be in stable condition at the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital, Batu Pahat.

Police are in the midst of tracking down the suspect and urged anyone with information on the case to contact the nearest police station. - Bernama